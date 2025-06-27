Neeru Bajwa removes Sardar Ji 3 promotions, unfollows Hania Amir on Instagram

Fri, 27 Jun 2025

(Web Desk) – Sardaar Ji 3 has been in the news recently due to the timing of its release. As India and Pakistan exchanged words and missiles, it was becoming even difficult to release the movie in both countries.

Pakistani actor Hania Amir also performed in the movie. Neeru Bajwa, as in other Sardar Ji series, was also in the movie. It has now emerged that Neeru Bajwa has unfollowed Hania Amir on Instagram.

Even more interesting? All of Neeru’s posts about Sardaar Ji 3 seem to have quietly disappeared from her profile. No trailer clips, no posters, no promo content. Instead, her Instagram stories are now filled with back-to-back updates for Son of Sardar 2, a mainstream Bollywood film with Ajay Devgn.

After the recent stand-off between Pakistan and India, film associations in India, especially FWICE and AICWA, came out swinging against the decision to cast Pakistani talent in an Indian production.

So, to avoid further drama, the producers tried to play it safe, deciding that Sardaar Ji 3 would not be released in India at all. Instead, they went for an overseas release.

A few days after the release details emerged, Hania also posted about the approval for Sardaar Ji 3's release in Pakistan, where the film has been getting a fair bit of love.