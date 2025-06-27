Tauqeer Nasir praises Hania and Sajal but notes one gap in their career

Tauqeer Nasir praises Hania Amir, Sajal Ali but notes one critical gap in their career

(Web Desk) - Senior actor Tauqeer Nasir has described Sajal Ali and Hania Aamir as talented but noted a significant gap in their careers.

Recently, Nasir participated in a recent program, where he spoke openly on various topics.

During the conversation, Tauqeer Nasir shared that he was inspired to pursue acting after watching Waheed Murad. Initially, his family was against it, but his father later gave him permission.

The actor also stated that his acting style is quite different from Waheed Murad’s, as he never imitated him. Waheed Murad was known for romantic roles, while Tauqeer Nasir gained fame for portraying aggressive characters.

Tauqeer Nasir agreed with the observation that today’s young actors do not respect their seniors.

He mentioned that in his era, people would stand up in respect when a senior arrived, and there was mutual respect between new and senior artists. However, that respect is now absent.

According to Nasir, he used to stand up for Qavi Khan not out of fear, but respect, but this sentiment is missing in today’s younger generation.

In response to a question, he said that among current actresses, Sajal Ali and Hania Aamir are the best and most talented, but their careers lack one crucial element: good directors.

Nasir remarked that modern directors focus more on the screen and do not nurture or teach actors, which impacts the careers of talented actresses like Sajal and Hania.