From young dreamer to iconic star, Mahira Khan reflects on her 14 years in showbiz

Updated On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 01:21:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan has completed 14 years in the entertainment industry and commemorated the milestone with a touching note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the acclaimed actress reflected on her journey from a young dreamer to one of the most beloved figures in Pakistan’s showbiz world.

Initially unsure about marking the occasion, Mahira admitted she thought of waiting until her 15th anniversary. “I was contemplating putting up this post.. I thought to myself – ‘It’s not like it’s 15 years, should post next year’. And then a voice in my heart said – so? Today is all we have. This moment,” she wrote.

Known for her iconic roles in dramas and films, Mahira expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities and challenges that shaped her career.

“Today marks 14 years of my debut. Today, in this very moment I am sitting under the same skies where I prayed, dreamed, worked hard, manifested.. today I bow my head in gratitude,” she shared.

Reflecting on the highs and lows, she described her journey as one filled with “lights, cameras… and everything in between,” including times of “falling, rising, and standing still when I needed to.”

Mahira also acknowledged her fans, writing, “Of love from strangers who became my strength. Of a girl with a dream… and a woman who still dreams.”

She assured her supporters that their love would never go in vain and promised to keep giving her best. “InshAllah. Yours,” she concluded.

Adding a sentimental note, Mahira revealed that both her breakthrough film Bol and her popular drama Neeyat were released on June 24—making the date even more meaningful.

Her post has since received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow artists, celebrating her remarkable contributions to Pakistani entertainment.