Bushra Ansari defends late actor Ayesha Khan’s children against accusations

Entertainment

Updated On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 17:23:12 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Senior actor Bushra Ansari has dismissed allegations against the children of late actress Ayesha Khan, who was found deceased in her home, asserting that claims of neglect are baseless.

In a short Instagram video, Ansari expressed grief over Khan’s death and addressed the speculation circulating on social media regarding the circumstances of her passing.

Ayesha Khan’s body was discovered on June 20 in her residence in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. Police reported that the body appeared to be approximately a week old. The actress’s mysterious death prompted an outpouring of condolences from showbiz personalities, and her funeral was quietly held on June 22.

The fact that Khan’s body remained undiscovered for days led to criticism from some showbiz figures and social media users, who accused her children of neglecting their mother. In response, Ansari defended the children, stating they must be grieving their mother’s loss and that accusations of abandonment are unfair.

Recalling her professional collaborations with Khan, Ansari shared that a few years ago, the late actress had confided in her about her children. According to Ansari, Khan revealed that her five or six children, who live in various countries, repeatedly urged her to relocate abroad with them, but she chose to stay in Karachi.

Ansari further disclosed that Khan had told her the children ensured she lacked for nothing, including financial support, often leaving money in her drawers. Khan reportedly expressed contentment with her life in Karachi, enjoying the company of friends, her familiar environment, and the assistance of a domestic helper who prepared her meals.

Urging an end to the vilification of Khan’s children, Ansari emphasized that they cared for their mother. However, she acknowledged that the children may have been negligent in not contacting their mother for a few days.

Ansari suggested that Khan’s body might not have been a week old, speculating that her children’s failure to check on her for two to three days, possibly due to their busy schedules, could explain the delay in discovering her passing.