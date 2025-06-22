Ayeza Khan disagrees with Danish Taimoor on this one thing

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 22 Jun 2025 19:23:20 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actress Aiza Khan revealed that she and her husband, Danish Taimoor, can never agree on one particular matter.

Recently, Aiza Khan shared a video on her Instagram account where she was asked various interesting questions.

In response to one question, Aiza Khan stated that the advantage of being in the same profession as her husband, Danish Taimoor, is that they can work together on any project. However, the downside is that sometimes they are compared to each other, which they absolutely dislike.

When asked about topics she can always talk about, Aiza Khan shared that she enjoys discussing topics like travel, fashion, and education.

She further mentioned that she has always wished to learn how to cook exquisite meals.

Aiza Khan said one of her unique qualities is that she can work for 24 hours without sleep and still deliver her best performance, though she is unsure if others consider this a talent or not.

In response to another question, she laughed and said that she and Danish Taimoor can never agree on whether Messi is better than Ronaldo.

Lastly, Aiza Khan expressed that one day, she and Danish Taimoor will completely disappear from social media and the screen, and they will move to Switzerland.