Iconic actor Ayesha Khan passes away in Karachi

Iconic actor Ayesha Khan passes away in Karachi

Born in 1948, she was regarded for her classical roles in TV dramas

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 17:37:48 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Veteran Pakistani actor Ayesha Khan was found dead in her Karachi apartment in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Thursday.

Born in 1948, Khan was celebrated for her memorable performances in numerous television dramas, including Afshan, where she portrayed a woman abandoned during the Partition, as well as Uroosa, Family 93, Shaam Se Pehle, and Bandhan. She was also the elder sister of acclaimed actress Khalida Riasat.

According to police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, a post-mortem examination is yet to be conducted, and Khan’s body, currently in the morgue, suggests she may have passed away days before being found. Authorities are awaiting the arrival of her son to proceed further.

A spokesperson from the Gulshan-i-Iqbal police station noted that Khan lived alone, with her children residing outside Karachi. Her body was found by a visitor on Thursday evening, with initial police findings indicating she may have passed away in her bathroom. She was subsequently taken to a hospital.

Condolences from the Industry

Following the news of Khan’s passing, tributes poured in from the entertainment community. Actor Adnan Siddiqui shared a heartfelt Instagram post, recalling his early days working with Khan on Uroosa, his debut drama.

“Ayesha Khan sahiba left a lasting impression. As my on-screen mother, she exuded a maternal warmth that was grounding and deeply human,” he wrote.

Siddiqui praised her quiet dignity and professionalism, noting, “She didn’t need to be loud; her craft spoke volumes. Her kindness and elegance were lessons in themselves. Ayesha jee was more than an actor—she was an atmosphere, and her absence will leave a void.”

Actor Khaled Anam also mourned her loss, stating, “It is with deep sorrow that we bid farewell to the legendary Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan, who passed away in June 2025.”