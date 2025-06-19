Drama 'Parwarish' trends in India as fans call it masterpiece

It reflects real society

Thu, 19 Jun 2025

(Web Desk) - One Pakistani drama currently winning hearts across the subcontinent is Parwarish.

With a talented young cast including Samar Abbas Jafri, Wali, and Aina Asif in the role of Maya, the series has struck a powerful emotional chord with audiences—especially in India, where fans are calling it a “masterpiece.”

Now 21 episodes in Parwarish has taken a dramatic turn that has left fans reeling. In Episodes 20 and 21, Wali Jahangir stands up for his love, Maya. When faced with rejection, he chooses to walk away and forge his own path, creating one of the most emotionally charged arcs in the series so far.

From a heart-wrenching confrontation between father and son to the unexpected support of Wali’s grandfather and Sameer’s emotional breakdown, the drama’s recent developments have been widely praised.

Viewers are lauding the cast for their nuanced performances and the writers for crafting such a relatable, real-world story.

One Indian fan wrote on social media, “I have no words left to appreciate you guys. A big round of applause to the cast, director, producer, writer—and especially Fahad Mustafa—for such a beautiful drama.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment: “This is what we call a BANGERRR! Every actor nailed their role—especially Amal, Sameer, and Wali. Parwarish is far better than cliché love stories. It reflects real society. One of the best dramas I’ve ever seen.”