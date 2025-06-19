Influencers Rabeeca Khan, Hussain Tareen reveal wedding date

They are set to tie the knot on June 25

(Web Desk) - Digital creators and social media stars Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen have officially announced their wedding date, putting an end to months of speculation.

The couple, who rose to fame through TikTok and previously made headlines with their extravagant engagement celebration, are now ready to say “I do.”

The big announcement came via a creatively produced video shared on Instagram. Opening with a sweeping drone shot over a bridge, the clip features Hussain lying on the roof of a luxury car, while Rabeeca, dressed in a flowing white outfit, sits gracefully on the hood. As they hold hands, their names and the wedding date—June 25, 2025—appear on the bridge through stylized video editing.

In the caption, Hussain wrote: “Two souls, one love.” The romantic reveal quickly went viral, with fans and fellow influencers flooding the comments with congratulations and warm wishes.

Their wedding date confirmation also shuts down earlier breakup rumours that circulated online. Those rumors were first quashed when Hussain posted a casual video of the two filming content together in his new car, subtly affirming that the couple was still going strong.