Rumours rife about Ed Sheeran's collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in 'King'

Bollywood buzz intensifies after Sheeran hints at a Hindi track tied to Shah Rukh Khan's next film

(Web Desk) - Is Ed Sheeran stepping into Bollywood? That’s the question fans are asking after the global pop star hinted at a Hindi song linked to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie.

The speculation took off following the release of behind-the-scenes footage from Sheeran’s latest single Sapphire, which features Arijit Singh and a surprise cameo by SRK himself.

While the video alone generated excitement, it was Sheeran’s comment on Instagram that truly set the internet ablaze. A fan page shared the clip with the caption: “Can’t wait for the full Punjabi version. Check out the behind-the-scenes on Ed’s YouTube Channel!

Ed said Hindi version in that video, so I’m not sure if the other version of the song will be Hindi or Punjabi now!”

To everyone’s surprise, Sheeran responded: “The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I’m just doing all languages at this point.”

That single line has launched a wave of speculation. Fans immediately began asking: What Hindi song? Is Ed featured in SRK’s next big film? Could it be King?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2025. It’s rumoured to be an action-thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and a reported appearance by Suhana Khan.

Adding fuel to the rumours, viewers noticed director Siddharth Anand in the Sapphire behind-the-scenes footage—seen in a recording studio with Sheeran. That visual clue has only deepened suspicions of a major crossover collaboration.

No official confirmation has come from Ed Sheeran, Shah Rukh Khan, or the King production team.

However, if true, this would mark Sheeran’s first-ever involvement in a Bollywood film and possibly his Hindi music debut.