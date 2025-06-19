Film 'Dear Maa' slated to release on July 18

(Web Desk) - Jaya Ahsan is set to return to the big screen with her upcoming film Dear Maa, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Slated for release in Kolkata on July 18, 2025, the film marks her fourth release in just three months—a testament to her creative momentum and cross-industry versatility.

Ahsan unveiled the film’s official poster on July 17 via social media, captioning it: “Dear Maa is coming July 18.” The film carries the poignant tagline: “Bound not by blood, but by love.”

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, known for his layered family dramas, Dear Maa explores emotional landscapes beyond traditional family narratives. The story centres on a young daughter and her parents, while delving into modern-day relationships and the complexities that define them.

The film stars Chandan Roy Sanyal opposite Jaya, alongside Saswata Chatterjee, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Padmapriya Janakiraman in supporting roles. This marks Jaya’s second collaboration with Chowdhury, following their work on the Hindi film Kadak Singh, which premiered on ZEE5.

In Dear Maa, Jaya takes on the role of a mother. She has previously described the character as emotionally demanding, grappling with internal conflict and unresolved feelings. She also praised the storytelling as being “very much Tonida’s style,” referring to Chowdhury by his nickname.

As the release date approaches, audiences in Kolkata and beyond eagerly await another nuanced performance from one of South Asia’s most versatile actors.