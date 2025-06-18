Asim Azhar's reaction to chants of 'Merub' at his concert goes viral

(Web Desk) - The reaction of Asim Azhar to the chants of ‘Merub’ in his concert has gone viral, as the both celebrities parted ways a couple of days back.

An extraordinary situation was created in the concert of Azhar when the crowd started taking the name of his former fiancée Merub Ali.

This moment as well as his reaction has been recorded and gone viral which showed that despite all the panic, he showed extraordinary courage and grace. He called upon the fans to refrain from such sloganeering as everybody has their families.



The singer has also confirmed his separation with Merub Ali and said they both have deep respect for each other.

After this video, social media is divided in its reaction. A few fans, meanwhile, appreciated the courage and grace of the singer.

