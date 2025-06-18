What happened on May 9 was wrong: Hamza Ali Abbasi

His comments were met with swift backlash from PTI supporters on social media

(Web Desk) - Actor and former PTI supporter Hamza Ali Abbasi has reignited political debate with his recent remarks condemning the events of May 9, 2023, and voicing criticism of certain policies under former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership.

His comments came during an appearance on a talk show, where he candidly shared his views on Pakistan’s political climate and the evolving direction of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Hamza unequivocally denounced the violent protests that broke out following Imran Khan’s arrest—protests which led to attacks on military installations and public property.

“There can be no justification for attacking institutions or damaging public property. What happened on May 9 was wrong and must be condemned by all,” he stated.

Reflecting on his former support for Imran Khan, Hamza acknowledged a shift in his stance: “I once supported Imran Khan and believed in his vision for change, but there’s a difference between being loyal to a person and being loyal to the truth,” he said, signaling disapproval of recent decisions by the party’s leadership.

His comments were met with swift backlash from PTI supporters on social media. Critics accused him of betrayal and questioned his consistency, especially during what they described as a challenging period for the party.

Prominent PTI-affiliated figures and online activists voiced disappointment, framing Hamza’s remarks as a public break from the movement he once championed.

Despite the criticism, Hamza stood firm in his position. He reiterated the importance of peaceful political engagement, accountability, and upholding democratic institutions, emphasizing that honest reflection and reform are crucial for any political movement.

His statements have further fueled national political discourse, drawing attention to internal divisions among former PTI allies and sparking broader conversations on loyalty, accountability, and the future of political activism in Pakistan.