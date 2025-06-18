Javeria Saud celebrates star-studded birthday party

Entertainment Entertainment Javeria Saud celebrates star-studded birthday party

The event was attended by several prominent figures from the entertainment industry

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 03:06:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - Javeria Saud’s recent birthday celebrations turned heads with their glitz, glam, and a guest list full of showbiz stars.

The main highlight was a lavish surprise party hosted by her husband, actor and producer Saud Qasmi, at their home.

The event was attended by several prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including cast members of Baby Baji and other well-known celebrities such as Adnan Siddiqui, Azfar Rehman, Sahiba, Seemi Pasha, and Madeha Naqvi.

Javeria dazzled in a black georgette gown adorned with shimmering silver embellishments and intricate Muqayyash embroidery on the sleeves—an ensemble that certainly made a statement. While many praised her radiant appearance and elegant outfit, it also sparked mixed reactions online.

Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes and affectionate messages. One user gushed, “MY ADORABLE JIYAAA,” while another wrote, “Wishing you a fabulous and spectacular birthday ahead, Javeria jee.”

However, not all comments were kind. Some critics took issue with her attire, calling it unflattering. One bluntly remarked, “You are looking like a penguin in this dress,” while another commented, “Your dress isn’t good Aapi.” A few users also referenced her recent Hajj trip, questioning the contrast between her spiritual journey and her current appearance.

Despite the online backlash, Javeria chose to focus on the love and support she received. She shared heartfelt posts on Instagram, including a celebratory reel capturing moments from the party. In a touching message to her husband, she wrote:

“Thanks, my love, Saud. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the amazing celebration you’ve planned for me. Thank you so much.”

She also extended appreciation to her friends: “Dear friends, thanks for celebrating with me. Your presence made my birthday extra special. Your love and wishes mean a lot to me.”

The evening reflected the strong bond between Javeria and Saud, a couple often seen supporting each other both personally and professionally. The gathering also underscored Javeria’s enduring popularity and strong connections in the entertainment industry.

While her outfit sparked debate, Javeria Saud appeared unfazed, choosing instead to embrace the joy, friendship, and appreciation that defined her special day.