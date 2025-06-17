Fazila Qazi shares tips for lasting marriage

Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025

(Web Desk) - Fazila Qazi, a senior Pakistani actor, has shared several pieces of advice for married couples, drawing from her over 30-year marriage to actor Qaiser Khan Nizamani.

She focused on developing a strong, balanced, and realistic relationship. Here’s a summary of her key advice:

Qazi emphasizes the importance of personal space in a marriage. She believes that partners are individuals with different backgrounds and should not be expected to act identically. Allowing "me time" helps maintain a healthy relationship.

She advises couples to approach marriage with emotional maturity, patience, and awareness. Whether the marriage is arranged or a love match, it’s a journey that requires understanding and avoiding hasty decisions during conflicts.

Qazi highlights the division of roles in her own marriage, where she manages household affairs and her husband handles external matters. However, she encourages mutual involvement, such as including her husband and sons in household chores, to foster teamwork.

Qazi advises against insecurity in marriage, suggesting that staying busy with work, family, or household tasks can prevent negative thoughts. She stresses the importance of trusting your partner to maintain a secure relationship.