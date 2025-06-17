Voice of PTV's heydey - Tariq Aziz's fifth death anniversary today

Entertainment Entertainment Voice of PTV's heydey - Tariq Aziz's fifth death anniversary today

The first voice of Pakistan Television fell silent forever on June 17, 2020.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 11:04:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – “Dekhti aankhon, sun'te kaanon ko Tariq Aziz ka salaam” — it has been five years since the passing of Tariq Aziz, the iconic voice of Pakistan Television, renowned host, actor, poet, and politician.

The beloved host Tariq Aziz was born on April 28, 1936, in Jalandhar. He began his professional career with Radio Pakistan Lahore and hosted PTV’s legendary program Neelam Ghar for 40 years.

When Pakistan Television was established in 1964, Tariq Aziz became its very first male announcer. From the first day of his career to his last, he remained associated with PTV.

Tariq Aziz also showcased his talent in films. His first movie Insaniyat was released in 1967. He also appeared in Salgirah, Qasam Us Waqt Ki, Katari, Charagh Kahan Roshni Kahan, and Haar Gaya Insaan.

The renowned actor and host also wrote poetry in both Urdu and Punjabi. The Government of Pakistan honored him with the Pride of Performance Award in 1992. From 1997 to 1999, Tariq Aziz also served as a Member of the National Assembly.

The first voice of Pakistan Television fell silent forever on June 17, 2020.

