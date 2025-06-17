Drama 'Mann Mast Malang' faces backlash over smoking scene

Viewers believe the depiction crosses cultural and moral lines

Tue, 17 Jun 2025

(Web Desk) - Drama ‘Mann Mast Malang’ is once again under fire, this time for depicting a woman smoking on screen — a move that has drawn sharp criticism from viewers across South Asia.

Currently the most-watched show on TV, the drama sparked controversy in Episode 49 when the character Wafa, the emotionally distressed wife of Mobeen, is shown smoking. The scene follows Mobeen’s decision to take a second wife in his pursuit of fatherhood, leaving Wafa visibly shaken and isolated.

While such portrayals might seem ordinary in global media, many Pakistani viewers believe the depiction of a woman smoking — particularly in a vulnerable state — crosses cultural and moral lines.

“What kind of message are you sending by showing a depressed bhabhi casually smoking on TV?” asked one viewer on social media.

Another added: “This isn’t positivity or mental health awareness — this is just poor storytelling.”

Critics also noted how convincingly the actress performed the scene, with one user claiming, “She’s not acting, she’s a smoker.”