Celebrities mark Father's Day sharing heartfelt posts

(Web Desk) - Pakistani celebrities took to social media on Father’s Day to honour the men who shaped their lives, sharing heartfelt messages, emotional memories, and touching tributes that captured the spirit of this special occasion.

Among them, actress Sana Javed shared a powerful and poignant message that struck a chord with many: "Shoutout to my dad for teaching me how to be a man, even though I am his daughter."

Her words reflected the strength, resilience, and life lessons that fathers often pass on to their children—regardless of gender.

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, also paid tribute to her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, in a deeply emotional Instagram post. She recalled his gentle kindness, enduring support during her most challenging times, and his ability to make even ordinary days feel joyful.

Calling him her best friend, Malala praised his unwavering encouragement that helped her rise above misogyny and discrimination.

Actress Iqra Aziz took the opportunity to celebrate her husband, Yasir Hussain, by sharing a series of endearing photos of him with their son. Her simple yet touching caption, "Happy Fathers Day Abba," reflected the loving dynamics of their growing family.

Minal Khan kept her tribute sweet and simple, posting a cheerful Instagram Story wishing her followers a “Happy Father’s Day”—a gesture that resonated with many of her fans.

Meanwhile, Javeria Saud shared a warm and light-hearted photo with her father, capturing a moment of pure affection and joy. Accompanied by her husband Saud, the image radiated family love. Javeria wrote: "Happy Father's Day, Papa. I love you," expressing her deep admiration and bond with her father.

Observed in many countries on the third Sunday of June, including Pakistan and the United States, Father’s Day celebrates not only biological fathers but also stepfathers, grandfathers, and all father figures who leave a lasting impact.

It’s a day to acknowledge the unwavering support, guidance, and love that fathers bring into their children's lives. From shared laughs to silent sacrifices, Father’s Day offers families a chance to come together—whether through meals, gifts, or heartfelt messages—and honour the men who’ve helped shape their worlds.

These celebrity tributes serve as a reminder that behind every public figure is often a strong, supportive father whose influence runs deep.