Teenage actress Nooray opens up about criticism from teachers

(Web Desk) - Teenage actress Nooray Zeeshan has opened up about the criticism she faced from teachers for choosing acting as her career.

At just 15, Nooray has decided to leave traditional schooling behind and is now being homeschooled, studying privately as she focuses more on her acting career. In a candid interview, the young actress shared how formal education never felt right for her.

“I never really enjoyed school,” she said. “I wasn’t on good terms with any of my teachers.”

Nooray revealed that her involvement in showbiz often invited disapproval from her educators. “They said this career is not good. Leave it. It’s bringing a bad impact to the school’s name,” she recalled.

She also shared that some teachers went as far as questioning her values and criticising her professional choices. On top of that, bullying from senior students made the school environment even more hostile for her.

These experiences pushed Nooray to rethink the role of traditional education in her life. “I feel like I can learn so much more from life and real-world experiences than in a classroom,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Nooray emphasised that her mother remains fully supportive of her education. While acting is now her primary focus, she continues to study on her own terms—choosing subjects and sitting exams privately.

“My mom wants me to finish it,” she said. “I’m studying privately. It’s the same thing, and I’m giving exams.”

Nooray also opened up about how she manages her income from acting. All her earnings go to her mother, who handles her finances. “But whenever I need money, she gives it to me,” she added with a smile.

Though the interview touched on difficult experiences, it also showcased Nooray’s sense of humour and resilience. Viewers praised her for her maturity and self-awareness.

One fan commented: “She seems so mature and level-headed for such a young age.”

Another wrote: “Pretty inside and outside. Love her confidence.”

Her story has sparked broader conversations about how schools treat students pursuing non-traditional careers, especially in the entertainment industry.

Nooray Zeeshan continues to build her name in television while managing her education independently from home.