Laiba Khan blames frequent marriage talks for staying single

Updated On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 17:35:46 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Renowned showbiz actor Laiba Khan has humorously remarked that she has spoken about marriage so many times that it might be the reason she’s still single.

While giving interview recently, Laiba Khan shared that she has accomplished a lot in the industry and now wishes to start a new chapter in her life.

Discussing her ideal life partner, Laiba Khan said she wants someone who respects her, supports her, and listens to her.

When the host asked which actor she would like to work with, Laiba Khan replied that she just wants to focus on her work and is open to collaborating with anyone.

The actress added that although she hasn’t had the chance to work with many big names, she feels her work in the industry has been fulfilling, and she is now ready to embark on a new phase of life.