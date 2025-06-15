Inaya Khan reveals Rashid Khan contacted her on social media, asks for pictures

Inaya Khan revealed that Rashid Khan is still added on her Snapchat

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Renowned Pakistani actor Inaya Khan has disclosed that Afghan cricket team’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan reached out to her on the social media and even asked for her photos.

While giving an interview recently, Inaya Khan shared that Rashid Khan added her on Snapchat, where the two engaged in conversations. According to her, Rashid asked, “Are you an actor?” and mentioned that her pictures gave him the impression that she was associated with the showbiz industry.

Inaya Khan revealed that Rashid Khan is still added on her Snapchat, and their initial contact was facilitated through a mutual friend. She said Rashid frequently checks on her well-being, asks about her shooting schedules, and discusses Pakistan-India cricket matches.

While talking about her ideal partner, Inaya Khan stated that she prefers men with a calm personality and tall stature.

It is worth noting that in October 2023, Rashid Khan tied the knot in Kabul, with pictures from his wedding going viral on social media. The ceremony was held according to Pashtun traditions, attended by former captain Mohammad Nabi and other members of the Afghan cricket team.