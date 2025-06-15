Humayun Saeed opens up about challenges in making 'Love Guru'

Promises ticket relief for fans

Published On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 07:30:30 PKT

(Web Desk) - Superstar and producer Humayun Saeed has opened up about the challenges behind the making of his latest film, Love Guru, and announced plans to make cinema more accessible to his fans.

Speaking at Karachi Press Club, Humayun shed light on some of the most pressing issues plaguing local cinema, including the shortage of screens across the country and high ticket prices, which often prevent lower-income audiences from attending films.

He described the making of Love Guru as a high-stakes endeavor, citing the financial risks and logistical challenges involved in producing a film in Pakistan’s limited cinema landscape.

“Making a film here is always a big challenge. There’s heavy investment involved, and with so few screens, it’s hard to make the numbers work,” he said.

Humayun admitted he spent the first few days after the film's release confined to his home, anxious about how it would perform.

“I was nervous and didn’t leave the house at first,” he smiled. “But after seeing the positive box office results, I finally felt confident enough to come out and meet everyone.”

In a heartening gesture for his fans, Humayun announced that if Love Guru continues to perform well, he plans to offer half-price tickets to underprivileged viewers, making it easier for a wider audience to enjoy cinema.

“I’m truly grateful for the public’s support,” he said. “If the film keeps doing well, I want to give something back by making it more affordable for those who usually can’t go to the movies.”