Veteran actor Rashid Mahmood assaulted, robbed in Rahim Yar Khan

Rashid appeared with visible bruises on his face

Follow on Published On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 05:58:17 PKT

(Web Desk) - Veteran Pakistani actor Rashid Mahmood was reportedly assaulted and robbed following a violent altercation after a road mishap in Rahim Yar Khan.

In a video message recorded from Rajanpur, Rashid appeared with visible bruises on his face as he recounted the ordeal. He explained that a speeding motorcycle collided with his car during the detour. Although the riders were thrown off the bike, they did not sustain serious injuries. However, the situation quickly spiraled out of control.

According to Rashid, several men gathered at the scene, blamed him for the collision, and began physically assaulting him. Amid the chaos, his wallet, identity card, and other valuables were stolen.

“The motorbike hit me at high speed. I was confused and frightened, but I never expected what happened next,” Rashid said in his statement.

Rashid Mahmood has urged officials to take the matter seriously and strengthen security for all citizens, particularly those traveling in vulnerable and poorly monitored regions.