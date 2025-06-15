Faysal Quraishi hits back at Nadia Afgan's criticism

He responded to Nadia Afgan’s remarks about his English in ‘Behroopia’

Published On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 03:41:41 PKT

(Web Desk) - Faysal Quraishi has responded to recent criticism from Nadia Afgan, who questioned his English pronunciation in the ongoing drama Behroopia.

Known for his versatile performances, Faysal plays Kabir, a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder.

This recent and fresh role has earned him considerable praise from audiences.

However, it also drew remarks from Nadia, who took issue with one particular aspect of his character’s dialogue.

During an appearance on the show Kya Drama Hai, Nadia Afgan commented on Faysal Quraishi’s English.

She said that his character frequently says “gottcha”, which she claimed was incorrect.

Nadia suggested that the phrase was not proper English, saying: “What kind of a word is that?”

The actress said that it should be “got you” instead.

Faysal Quraishi did not let the critique pass quietly.

Addressing the issue in a video alongside Behroopia director Shaquielle Khan, he clarified the intent behind the character’s dialogue.

According to Faysal, Kabir is portrayed as someone heavily influenced by a foreign friend, which shapes his speech patterns.

He explained: “In the US, some people do say ‘gottcha’ instead of ‘got you’. Kabir imitates that kind of English because that’s how his friend talks.”

Shaquielle Khan supported Faysal’s explanation.

He added that Kabir’s speaking style was carefully crafted to match the backstory written for the character.

Shaquielle emphasised that the usage was deliberate and reflected Kabir’s personality and influences.

“If there is a genuine mistake, we’re open to correcting it, but this isn’t one of those cases.”

The internet has largely sided with Faysal, calling out what many saw as unnecessary and uninformed criticism by Nadia.

Comments from fans flooded social media, defending the actor’s portrayal and creative choices.

One user wrote: “These actors sit in drawing rooms and critique work they don’t understand.”

Another comment read: “They don’t get roles themselves and criticise others who are doing well.”

One said: “These old women are always trying to point fingers.”

Nadia Afgan has yet to respond to the backlash or the points raised by Faysal Quraishi and Shaquielle Khan.

Regardless, the actor has clearly stated his position and explained the reasoning behind his performance

Faysal Quraishi’s role in Behroopia continues to draw attention for its complexity, and the debate has only amplified interest in his character.