Feroze Khan reacts to criticism over his divorce

The actor came under intense scrutiny after his divorce

(Web Desk) – Feroze Khan has finally broken his silence over the backlash he faced from fellow actresses following his controversial divorce from Syeda Aliza Sultan.

In a recent candid interview with Yasir Nawaz, the actor addressed the public fallout, the allegations of domestic abuse, and how the incident reshaped his life and career.

The actor came under intense scrutiny after his divorce, with domestic abuse allegations leading to a wave of industry criticism and professional isolation. Several prominent actresses—including Iqra Aziz, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Ushna Shah, and Mariyam Nafees—publicly distanced themselves from him.

Iqra Aziz, in particular, withdrew from the drama Sanwal Yaar Piya, though Feroze remained attached to the project. She was later replaced by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.

While Feroze eventually reconciled with some colleagues, tensions with others remain unresolved. In his interview, he reflected on the lasting impact of that period, crediting it with deepening his faith and personal growth.

“You will not starve if Allah is on your side,” he said, emphasising his spiritual transformation over the last few years.

When asked whether the public and industry backlash affected his mental health, Feroze maintained a calm and optimistic tone:

“I am a positive person, I don’t think much about what other people say.”

He added that his mental clarity is tied to his physical health: “I have abs because I never bring negativity inside me. My body is my temple, and I maintain it through positive vibes.”

Feroze didn’t shy away from addressing the actresses who criticized him or chose not to work with him afterward.

He described their departure from his life as a form of divine intervention:

“Allah put a filter in my life to remove toxic people.”

He accused some of being insincere and made it clear he has no intention of collaborating with them in the future.

Despite the controversy, Sanwal Yaar Piya remains a significant project in his career, and Feroze views the tumultuous chapter as one of transformation and resilience.

“The experience made me stronger, more grounded, and spiritually anchored,” he concluded.