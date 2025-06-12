Goldy Brar reveals reason for murdering Sidhu Moose Wala

He claims the popular Punjabi singer ‘crossed lines’

(Web Desk) – Over three years after being accused of orchestrating Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has finally spoken out, offering a chilling and unapologetic explanation in a BBC documentary titled The Killing Call.

In the rare interview, Brar claimed the popular Punjabi singer "crossed lines" that left him and his associates "no choice" but to kill him.

“We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that,” Brar stated.

The fatal shooting occurred in May 2022, near Moose Wala’s village in Punjab’s Mansa district. He was ambushed in his black Mahindra Thar and shot multiple times.

Brar alleged that tensions escalated over Moose Wala’s support for rivals during a kabaddi tournament, which reportedly angered Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang.

“He was promoting people we were at odds with… He was warned but didn’t listen,” Brar said.

According to Brar, the feud intensified after the 2021 killing of Bishnoi associate Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, also known as Vicky. He insinuated that Moose Wala was linked to Middukhera’s murder—a claim long speculated but never legally proven.

“Everyone knew the part Sidhu played. Cops knew it, journalists knew it. But no one acted because of his political influence and money,” Brar alleged.

When questioned about not pursuing legal channels, Brar dismissed the Indian justice system:

“Justice doesn’t exist for people like us. Only the powerful get it. I’m glad I didn’t beg politicians for help like others.”

He concluded by referencing Middukhera’s fate:

“Vicky tried doing things the legal way. You can ask him yourself how that ended.”

Goldy Brar, believed to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has publicly taken responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.