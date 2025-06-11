Wife is my biggest supporter and strength, says Yasir Hussain

He recently participated in comedy program where he talked about range of topics

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Pakistani actor and writer Yasir Hussain said his wife is his biggest strength and it is because of her that our house has peace.

He recently participated in a comedy program where he talked about a range of topics including personal as well as professional lives.

Registering a complaint, he said in Pakistan movies paying homage to the top personalities of sports, showbiz and politics have not been made. He said mostly, the families of these celebrities demand a lump of money for movies about them.

Hussain said movies should be made about the lives of Abdul Sattar Eidhi, Sultan Rahi, Muhammad Ali and Jahangir Khan and their relatives should give permission in this regard.

The actor called his wife his biggest supporter and said had she not been there to support him, his problems would have increased.



She is more versatile actor than myself and she also manages all the chores of house, he said. “She also takes care of my son and also performs less because of him,” the actor-cum-director said.