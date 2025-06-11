Rajab Butt trolled for tossing money at niece's Aqiqah ceremony

The family recently held a lavish Aqiqah celebration for the newborn, Ayat Zahra

Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 03:50:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - Controversial YouTuber Rajab Butt has once again stirred public outrage—this time for the way he celebrated his niece’s Aqiqah.

Once celebrated as one of Pakistan’s most-watched YouTubers in 2024, Rajab’s fame has increasingly become intertwined with controversy. His journey from internet stardom to notoriety began with the extravagant display of wealth at his wedding, which sparked widespread criticism and led to legal troubles over unreported gifts—ultimately landing him behind bars.

Subsequent controversies—including questionable public statements, a perfume launch, visible tattoos, and a blasphemy case—further damaged his reputation. The backlash prompted him to leave Pakistan temporarily. He later returned and resumed his family-focused vlogging content, attempting to reconnect with his audience.

During his time abroad, Rajab’s only sister gave birth to a baby girl. The family recently held a lavish Aqiqah celebration for the newborn, Ayat Zahra.

Videos from the event have since gone viral on social media—but not for the reasons Rajab may have hoped.

Clips show Rajab, his wife Iman, and other family members showering money over the baby during the event.

The public reaction was swift and harsh. Social media users flooded comment sections with criticism, accusing Rajab and his family of turning a sacred occasion into a spectacle of wealth and vanity.

“May Allah guide such people. If this money was earned through halal means, it wouldn’t be wasted like this,” one user wrote.

Another remarked, “This isn’t an Aqiqah, nor an Islamic tradition. It’s a staged performance meant to show off and generate revenue through online content.”

A particularly angry comment read, “This is nothing short of disgraceful abuse of money.”