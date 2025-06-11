'My dad's work is not an insult': Mohammed Siraj snubs trolls with emotional post

Entertainment Entertainment 'My dad's work is not an insult': Mohammed Siraj snubs trolls with emotional post

Siraj continued by crediting his late father for teaching him the true meaning of hard work

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 03:01:56 PKT

(Web Desk) – As India gears up for the much-awaited five-match Test series against England starting June 20—with Shubman Gill set to lead the side—fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is once again in the spotlight.

But this time, it's not for his bowling, but for his powerful message on social media.

Ahead of the series, Siraj took to Instagram to share a deeply personal throwback photo from his early days, featuring his mother, late father, and brother. The image, steeped in emotion, reflects the hardships his family endured during his journey to the top.

But what struck a chord with millions was the heartfelt caption that accompanied the post.

“I am grateful every day to get a chance to represent India. Who would’ve thought, a son of an auto-driver playing for the Indian cricket team?” Siraj wrote.

“Every time a kid says he wants to play for India like me, I smile with pride. But there are always some who try to turn my journey into an insult. They say, ‘Go back to driving autos like your dad’ if I have a bad match. But my dad’s work is not an insult—it’s my strength.”

Siraj continued by crediting his late father for teaching him the true meaning of hard work.

“He showed me what it means to keep your head down and push forward, no matter what people say. All those evenings walking home after practice, all the times people overlooked me—those moments built my hunger. Today, I wear the India jersey because of that effort.”

He ended the post with a powerful message:

“Meri cap aur jersey saboot hai ki farak nahi padta tum auto-driver ke bete ho ya software engineer ke. Kamiyabi naam nahi, mehnat dekhti hai.”

(My cap and jersey are proof that it doesn’t matter if you’re the son of an auto driver or a software engineer—success doesn’t care about your background, it only sees hard work.)

The post has gone viral, garnering over 1.3 million likes within hours. Among the many supportive comments was one from singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter and Siraj’s close friend, Zanai Bhosle, who wrote simply: “Best family.”

Born on March 13, 1994, in Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj hails from a modest Hyderabadi Muslim family. His father, Mirza Mohammed Ghouse, worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, while his mother, Shabana Begum, is a homemaker. Siraj lost his father in 2020, a personal blow that came just as his international career was gaining momentum.

Despite the challenges, Siraj rose through the ranks with grit and resilience. He most recently played for the Gujarat Titans in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League and is now poised to lead India’s pace attack in the upcoming Test series.

His recent post not only reminds fans of the power of perseverance but also sends a clear message: dignity lies in every form of honest work, and no background defines one's potential.