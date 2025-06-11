Age gap between Aamir Khan, Genelia in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' sparks debate

Entertainment Entertainment Age gap between Aamir Khan, Genelia in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' sparks debate

They are portraying a married couple in the movie

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 02:39:57 PKT

(Web Desk) – As Aamir Khan gears up for his much-anticipated return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, conversations around the film have taken an unexpected turn—focusing not just on the story, but on the noticeable 23-year age difference between the lead pair.

The film, releasing on June 20, 2025, marks Aamir’s comeback after a hiatus and also signals Genelia D’Souza’s return to Hindi cinema after several years. While fans are excited to see the duo share the screen, many couldn’t help but comment on their age gap. Aamir, 60, and Genelia, 37, portray a married couple in the movie.

The pairing has drawn comparisons to the recent buzz around Sikandar, where Salman Khan stars opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Social media users were quick to point out that Genelia starred opposite Aamir’s nephew, Imran Khan, in the 2008 hit Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Seventeen years later, she now plays Aamir’s on-screen partner—adding fuel to the online chatter.

Responding to the talk in a recent interview, Aamir took a light-hearted stance. “Yeah, I know. That crossed my mind, but I did that a long time back, and Imran is around my age now,” he joked.

“Genelia and I are playing characters in their early 40s, and she’s actually close to that age.”

Aamir also addressed the role technology now plays in bridging such visual differences on screen.

“I’m 60 now, but with today’s VFX technology, age doesn’t matter much anymore,” he explained. He compared it to earlier days in cinema when prosthetic makeup was the only option to age actors—citing Anil Kapoor’s performance as an 80-year-old in Eeshwar (1989).

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports drama directed by R.S. Prasanna. The story follows Aamir’s character, a coach who mentors a team of children with special needs. The film is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish hit Champions. It also features a special appearance by Darsheel Safary, Aamir’s young co-star from Taare Zameen Par.

While the age gap discussion has stirred some debate online, many fans remain focused on the film’s uplifting message and the long-awaited return of two beloved stars.