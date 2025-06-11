Kapil Sharma shows singing prowess at Aamir Khan's party

Musical evening lights up Aamir Khan’s residence

(Web Desk) – Ahead of the release of his upcoming sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan hosted a star-studded musical evening at his Mumbai residence, bringing together some of Bollywood’s most beloved names.

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma gave fans a glimpse into the lively night by sharing a video on social media. In the clip, Kapil is seen jamming with renowned music composer Shankar Mahadevan, while Aamir himself joins in the musical fun.

“A special evening with the special sitaare of Sitaare Zameen Par. Thank you Aamir bhai for the most beautiful evening, and wish you the best for #SitaareZameenPar releasing on 20th June,” Kapil captioned the post.

Known for showcasing his singing talent on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil once again impressed attendees with his vocal skills.

In another video circulating online, actor Ranbir Kapoor—sporting a clean-shaven look—was seen joining Aamir and the film’s cast for a cheerful photo session.

The evening also saw cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali being warmly welcomed by Aamir, adding to the glam and warmth of the gathering.

The musical night was graced by several notable personalities from the entertainment world, making it a memorable affair.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par features an ensemble of young talent, introducing ten promising newcomers: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Joining them in key roles are Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, Zeenat Hussain, and Nikhat Khan.

The film, a spiritual successor to Aamir’s acclaimed 2007 drama Taare Zameen Par, is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish hit Champions and is set to release on June 20.