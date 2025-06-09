Salman Khan shares Eid wishes in fresh new look

The megastar celebrates the festival with family

Updated On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 10:21:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked the occasion of Eid by sharing warm wishes with his fans—this time debuting a fresh new look.

The actor took to social media with a clean-shaven, cheerful appearance that quickly won the hearts of millions online.

Known for promoting harmony and unity, especially given his diverse family background, Salman holds Eid close to his heart. Over the years, many of his blockbuster films have also been released around this festive time.

As per tradition, Salman celebrated Eid with his family at the iconic Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. In his post, he kept it simple yet heartfelt, writing “Eid Mubarak” to express his love and good wishes for his followers.

Fans flooded the comments section with emotional messages. One called him “everyone’s Bhai Jaan,” while another crowned him “The Father of Bollywood.” A particularly touching message read, “Bhai, I will love you till my last breath.”

Professionally, Salman Khan is gearing up for an action-packed year. He is set to appear alongside Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming international action-comedy 7 Dogs. Set against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia, the film promises a mix of Bollywood charm and global cinematic flair. Both stars will make special cameo appearances, and the teaser has already sparked major buzz among fans.

In addition, Salman will lead a war drama centered on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)—an incident that had significant geopolitical impact.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia (Shootout at Lokhandwala) and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the project is expected to begin shooting within the next five months.