Trolls get witty replies from Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed

They are starring together after a decade in film Love Guru

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 08:48:05 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed are two superstars of Pakistan. They are starring together after a decade in the film Love Guru.

Love Guru is playing in cinemas now. The stars have been pretty busy with promotions of their film. They have given interviews, interacted with fans and pushed the audience to watch their film.

The two stars were guests at a show and they read mean comments about themselves. The duo was on a roll as they gave the funniest replies to the mean comments.

Humayun Saeed picked a comment calling the two of them old and how making them dance is cruel. Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed had a laugh and said that it was cruel as the weather was really hot.

One mean comment called Humayun Saeed old but at the same time acknowledged him as the national hero. Mahira Khan sweetly omitted the rude word. Humayun took it on as a compliment and said that he is indeed the national hero.

He is the hero for all generations. At one point, a commenter called Mahira old and said her actions are not ending. Mahira and Humayun replied that of course, she is a heroine. How can her actions end?