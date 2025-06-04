Pakistani celebrities express rage and sympathy over Sana Yousaf's murder

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistani celebrities express rage and sympathy over Sana Yousaf's murder

Pakistani celebrities express rage and sympathy over Sana Yousaf's murder

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 18:11:57 PKT

(Web Desk) - Showbiz personalities have expressed rage and sympathies with the atrocious murder of Pakistani TikToker in Islamabad.

They have called upon the authorities to extend severe punishment to her murderer. As per reports which emerged earlier, a person barged into the residence of Sana Yousaf and shot her two bullets and then fled.

The victim’s mother filed a case on her behalf. The accused Umer Hayat has been arrested from Faisalabad. “He is also a TikToker who wanted to befriend Sana but faced constant rejection and then did that gruesome act,” the capital police chief said.

Famous celebrities have talked about the incident and expressed their commiserations with the victim’s family. Mawra Hocane blamed it on dramas' stories.

Mahira Khan also stressed upon the authorities to give a severe punishment to the murderer.

If we do not take this to task this will not stop!! Show his face - make an example out of him!! @GovtofPakistan https://t.co/LpbzEXJeAc — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 3, 2025

Maya Ali also said this murder was a slap on the face of humanity.

Sajal Ali said we need to learn how to respect emotions of other people.