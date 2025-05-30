Pakistan's Justin Bibis speak their heart out

(Web Desk) - Sania and Muqqadas, the singing duo known as Justin Bibis, who rose to fame a decade ago with their popular rendition of Canadian-American singer Justin Bieber's hit song "Baby" have revealed that despite making a name in the music industry, they still face discrimination.

The sisters gained widespread attention in 2015 when their performance of Bieber’s song went viral. Their newfound fame led to opportunities on prominent music platforms, including Coke Studio, and they have remained active in the industry ever since.

Recently, the duo arrived on the comedy talk show Mazaaq Raat, where they frankly discussed their personal lives and musical journey.

Upon their entry into the show, they sung the popular song ‘Baby’ which gave them a tremendous fame.

They talked about their humble beginnings, coming from an impoverished background. According to them, it was fate and divine grace that helped them reach the position they are in today.

Sania and Muqqadas expressed a strong desire to gain further recognition in the music world. They said their biggest wish is to become famous enough that their aging parents can witness their success. “Time is short,” they added, noting their parents' growing age.

In a more emotional revelation, Muqqadas spoke about the discrimination they continue to face. She said that despite their success, people still judge them based on their family background and frequently question their education and personal history.

“This isn’t something I’ve just felt - it’s something I’ve seen with my own eyes and heard with my own ears,” she said, pointing out that societal bias and class discrimination still persist around them.