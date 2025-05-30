At UNICEF campaign, Saba Qamar raises her voice against child marriages

(Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has become the brand ambassador for a major UNICEF campaign aimed at ending child marriages in the country.

Sharing a powerful video on her Instagram, Saba highlighted the serious impact of child marriage on the lives and futures of young girls, appearing alongside several child and teenage brides to emphasize the message.

In the video, Saba, through lifting her veil, raised her voice against child marriages and called for strict action against child protection.

She said: “Stop, marriage is not wrong, Instead, child marriage is wrong. It ruins lives. How can we let that happen? I have joined UNICEF in this mission.”

“Millions of girls are silenced before they even find their voice. Child marriage too often robs them of their freedom, education, and health.

Every girl deserves the chance to learn, to grow, to dream… and shape her own future.

Use your voice. Speak up. Start the conversation. Let’s work together to #EndChildMarriage, the actress added in the caption of the video.”

It is important to mention that Pakistan has unfortunately become the sixth largest country with child marriages.