Film production attracts Sonya Hussyn more than acting

Entertainment Entertainment Film production attracts Sonya Hussyn more than acting

The actor announces stepping down from drama industry in near future

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 01:06:38 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sonya Hussyn has announced a major shift in her career, revealing she is stepping away from acting to pursue film production.

The decision marks a significant transition for the acclaimed actress, known for her powerful performances across television and film.

In a candid statement, Sonya shared that her move stems from a desire for greater creative control. She pointed to limited opportunities in television and persistent issues like delayed payments as major factors influencing her decision.

Over the years, Sonya has left a lasting impression with standout roles in TV dramas such as Aisi Hai Tanhai and Aik Chubhan Si. Her film career includes critically appreciated projects like Moor and the commercially successful Tich Button.

While fans may miss her regularly on screen, Sonya clarified she isn’t completely turning her back on acting—at least not yet.

“I’ll continue acting for only a few more years,” she said. “If my future husband doesn’t approve, I won’t mind leaving it.”

Opening up about her personal life, Sonya expressed her views on marriage, stating that she will consider settling down only when she finds someone with strong values, good education, and respectful manners.

She emphasised that she would respect her husband’s wishes if he preferred her to step away from acting.