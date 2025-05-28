This is how Yumna Zaidi celebrated her 10 million followers on Instagram

Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 19:10:56 PKT

(Web Desk) - Leading actor of Pakistan entertainment industry Yumna Zaidi has expressed her jubilation as she reached 10 million followers on Instagram.

Expressing her excitement over the increase of followers, she shared a beautiful message.

The top actor said she planted a seed a few years ago and now she has gained a huge number of followers. She referred to these followers as a garden of happiness, respect and love and said she has over 10 million flowers.

Zaidi is among the leading actors of Pakistan. Her popular dramas include: Dil Naumeed to Nahi, Dar see Jati hai and Parizad.

She has also performed in the movie ‘Nayab’ after demonstrating success in the drama industry.