One Panadol daily: Nauman Ijaz tip for mothers as children start their school holidays

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 28 May 2025 19:07:53 PKT

(Web Desk) – Famous actor Nauman Ijaz has shared interesting precautionary tips for mothers regarding the summer holidays.

The popular actor shared numerous stories on the social media. In one story, he said take your financial situation seriously. He said 'money is not everything but it is required for everything'.

In another story, he wrote about the summer holidays which had started and said the children would start enjoying and they would become a headache for their parents.

He also said one Panadol till August 14 and use a soft cloth to tighten your head.