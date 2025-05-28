Father, son deep bond: Imran Ashraf shares picture on Instagram

The actor wins hearts with his gesture

Wed, 28 May 2025 05:07:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actor and Dunya TV programme Mazaq Raat host Imran Ashraf recently melted hearts on Instagram by sharing a touching photograph of himself and his father, with a brief caption, “Hello Ashraf Awan.”

The candid image delighted the fans, highlighting the deep bond between the actor and his father.

In the photo, the two share a warm, genuine moment that reflects their close relationship.

Admirers flooded the comments section with love and praise, expressing appreciation for the glimpse into Imran’s personal life.

Known for his powerful performances in dramas such as Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Raqs-e-Bismil, Imran frequently shares personal moments with his followers, further endearing him to his audience.

This latest post stands as a heartfelt tribute to his roots and the people who have helped shape his journey.

Fans and fellow celebrities alike applauded the post, noting how refreshing it is to see public figures honour their family connections.

The image serves as a touching reminder of the importance of cherishing loved ones and recognizing their role in our lives.

Beyond his acclaimed work on screen, Imran Ashraf continues to inspire with his authenticity and humility, showing that behind the fame is a man who deeply values family, gratitude, and the simple moments that matter most.