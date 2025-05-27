Pakistani actor Shazeal Shoukat halts project amid tensions with India

Shazeal Shoukat also declared herself as one of the sufferers of Pak-India recent clash

(Web Desk) – Emerging actor-cum-model Shazeal Shoukat revealed she was also those who suffered a lot due to the recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

She said she was working on an Indian web series and the work came to a standstill.

On a question, she said she would definitely work in Bollywood if given an opportunity but she said, should would only work there is given respect.

Separately, she lambasted Fawad Khan for his silence on the recent conflict with India.

She made these remarks recently at a program of FHM where she talked on a range of topics.

She said she also wants to improve her acting career as she gets more polished and trained over time.