Horror movie 'Deemak' slated to hit cinemas on Eidul Azha

The film explores themes of possession, psychological manipulation, and sinister use of black magic

(Web Desk) - Set to hit cinemas this Eidul Azha, Deemak offers a chilling departure from the season’s typical romantic releases.

Directed by Rafay Rashdi and written by debut screenwriter Ayesha Muzaffar, the film combines psychological horror with deeply rooted family drama.

The star-studded cast, featuring Faysal Quraishi, Sonya Hussyn, and Samina Peerzada in lead roles, has already stirred excitement online. The trio appeared at a promotional event in Lahore on May 25, 2025, where fans and media gathered in anticipation. Images of the actors in character quickly circulated on social media, further fueling interest.

Deemak also boasts a powerful supporting cast, including industry veterans Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, and Saman Ansari. While the trailer keeps most of the storyline under wraps, it hints at a dark and disturbing narrative centered around Quraishi’s character, his wife (played by Sonya Hussyn), and his controlling mother (Samina Peerzada).

The film explores themes of possession, psychological manipulation, and the sinister use of black magic. Several scenes in the trailer depict Peerzada’s character exerting a supernatural influence over her son, possibly turning him against his wife.

Though Bushra Ansari and Javed Sheikh appear in the trailer, their roles remain intentionally ambiguous, adding intrigue to the already mysterious plot.

Deemak will face stiff competition at the box office, opening alongside the high-profile romantic comedy Love Guru, starring Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed.

While Love Guru is expected to dominate commercially, Deemak offers a darker, more complex cinematic experience that could resonate with audiences looking for something offbeat this Eid.