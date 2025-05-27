'Love Guru' promotional even turns chaotic in London

Security breach is stated to be the reason for mismanagement

(Web Desk) - During a promotional event for the upcoming film Love Guru in London, actress Mahira Khan and co-star Humayun Saeed faced a distressing situation as the crowd overwhelmed security measures.

Despite their efforts to engage with fans, the event quickly descended into chaos. Viral videos from the scene show fans swarming the actors, taking photos, and screaming in excitement.

Mahira Khan appeared visibly distressed as the situation deteriorated, and Humayun Saeed was seen expressing anger over the poor management while trying to shield Mahira from the crowd.

Despite this incident, the promotional event continued as planned. Social media users have since criticised the event organisers, demanding accountability for the poor security and lack of crowd control that put the actors, especially Mahira, in such a vulnerable position.

Love Guru, a romantic comedy co-starring Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, is set to release on June 6, 2025, coinciding with Eidul Azha.