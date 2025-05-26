Zayn Malik nearly beyond recognition with full beard

Fans took to the comments section to react to Malik's look

(Web Desk) - Zayn Malik, 32, uploaded a selfie of himself to Instagram on Sunday, in which he wore a white tank top, a tangle of gold necklaces and a black baseball cap that read, “HBO Original The Last of Us.”

Fans took to the comments section to react to Malik's look — and many approved.

"The effect this picture is having on me rn is INSANE!!!" one person wrote.

"You are irresistible," someone else said.

"I'm speechless," a third fan added.

"That beard screams new country album," a fourth comment read.

Malik mourned the loss of One Direction member Liam Payne back in October. Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

"Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," he captioned an Instagram post. "I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life."

While Malik has sported stubble through the years, he had recently been clean-shaven for the duration of his recent Stairway to the Sky Tour earlier in 2025.

It’s safe to say that Malik’s full beard has his fans thirsting over his physique.

