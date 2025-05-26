Kareena pens heartfelt birthday wish for Karan Johar

Published On: Mon, 26 May 2025 03:42:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a touching birthday tribute, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish her longtime friend and filmmaker Karan Johar.

The actress shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories, saying, “There is only one and there will only ever be one… my KJo. Happy birthday to my incredible friend and brother @karanjohar,” punctuated with red heart emojis.

While the duo is now celebrated for their strong bond, their relationship has not always been smooth. The two once went through a rough patch that led to a nine-month-long silence.

Karan candidly revisited that difficult period on his talk show and in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, where he revealed that the fallout stemmed from a disagreement over compensation for a role in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Kareena was initially approached to play the character Naina Catherine Kapur, a part that later went to Preity Zinta.

“My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money, and we had some kind of fallout at that time,” Karan wrote.

Fortunately, they were able to rebuild their friendship over time, emerging even closer than before. Over the years, Kareena and Karan have collaborated on numerous films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Good Newwz, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kurbaan, We Are Family, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, and Bombay Talkies.

Karan Johar, who turned 53 on May 25, received an outpouring of love and well wishes from friends and colleagues across the film industry, but Kareena’s message stood out as a touching reminder of the personal bond they share.