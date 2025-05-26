Ali Rehman reflects on relationships, emotional challenges

Entertainment Entertainment Ali Rehman reflects on relationships, emotional challenges

Ali spoke about how failed relationships had a significant impact on his mental health

Follow on Published On: Mon, 26 May 2025 03:18:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ali Rehman Khan recently appeared on a talk show, where he spoke candidly about family, relationships, societal expectations, and the emotional challenges men often face but rarely voice.

Ali spoke openly about how failed relationships had a significant impact on his mental health. He explained that he invests fully in every relationship, and when things fall apart, the emotional toll is intense.

Reflecting on his upbringing, he shared that his mother is his best friend, while his father was a figure he deeply admired and sought his approval.

“Mothers nurture us, but fathers teach us how to face the world,” he said, explaining how this balance shaped his perspective on life and relationships.

Ali also recalled that while his father never discouraged him in acting, he did advise him to maintain a stable job alongside his passion.

Speaking about changing parenting styles, he noted a cultural shift: “Today’s parents are more like friends. They express love openly, unlike earlier generations where especially fathers maintained distance and discipline.”

The actor went on to discuss the emotional pressure men face in society. He highlighted how men are often expected to suppress their feelings and maintain strength, even when struggling internally.