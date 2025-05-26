Mahira Khan opens up about row with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Their relationship soured after Mahira publicly criticised Qamar on Twitter

(Web Desk) - In a recent appearance on a podcast, Mahira Khan opened up about her past conflict with playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and the criticism she faced from veteran actor Firdous Jamal.

Discussing her experience working on Sadqay Tumhare—the acclaimed 2014 drama written by Qamar—Mahira shared: “We were never friends, but I did Sadqay Tumhare with love.”

Their relationship soured after Mahira publicly criticised Qamar on Twitter. Then she thought it was not right, “If you’re asking whether I was wrong – yes, I was. I should have messaged him directly.”

He’s absolutely right that I should have spoken to him before tweeting.”

She revealed the tweet was prompted by an article she read during the shoot of Neelofar, detailing alleged abusive behavior by Qamar toward a woman: “It didn’t matter to me who the woman was. We often don’t speak out against powerful people because we’re afraid of losing work. I saw the news, got angry, and tweeted.”

The conversation also touched on Firdous Jamal’s past comments questioning Mahira’s suitability for lead roles at her age.

She said, “Initially, such criticism used to bother me, but not anymore. Even during Punjab Nahi Jaungi, I was being criticised by my own peers. As long as you’re moderately successful, people are fine. But once you’re truly successful, some start to feel insecure. They gang up on you – even if they’ve never met you.”