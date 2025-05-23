Punjabi poet Tajammul Kaleem dies

He was awarded many national, international awards

(Web Desk) - Renowned Punjabi poet Tajammul Kaleem dies after a prolonged illness. He made his name among the finest contemporary Punjabi poets.

Tajammul Kaleem was born in Chuniyan, Kasur, the land of another great sufi Punjabi poet, Baba Bulleh Shah.

Kaleem’s poetry revolves around social issues and class consciousness.

Tajammul Kaleem’s place in Punjabi poetry is very special due to the contribution he has made to the tradition of Punjabi Ghazal.

He has added freshness and newness to this genre. “before him, the Punjabi Ghazal had never adopted such colour and his poetry is filled with the freshness which was the need of the Punjabi Ghazal.”

Kaleem started to write poetry in the Ghazal genre with a purpose because once he listened to an interview of the poet Munir Niazi about the inability of the Punjabi language to be adopted for the ghazal.

He wanted to prove it wrong and he has proved it: the Punjabi language does not lack the softness of expression and vocabulary which is needed for a ghazal.

In recognition of his massive contribution towards the Punjabi Ghazal genre, he was awarded many national and international awards.