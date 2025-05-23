I don't believe in cancel culture or boycotts, Mahira Khan says on Bollywood question

I think we need to focus inward and invest in our own industry

(Web Desk) - Superstar Mahira Khan, celebrated for her roles in hit dramas like Humsafar and Sadqay Tumhare as well as films like Superstar and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, is currently in the United States promoting her upcoming film Love Guru, alongside actor Humayun Saeed.

During a promotional event, a fan raised a question: Will she return to Bollywood?

Mahira, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her Bollywood debut Raees (2017), offered a thoughtful and composed response.

“I think we need to focus inward and invest in our own industry,” she said. “I’m not someone who believes in cancel culture or boycotts.

Broadly speaking, I don’t think that’s the right approach. But given the current situation, emotions are high. Rather than taking hardline stances—which can be understandable given the context—we should concentrate on building ourselves.

At the end of the day, your own country is your safe space. I believe in prioritizing Pakistan.”

Her remarks have sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some fans praised her measured and mature tone, applauding her emphasis on supporting and strengthening Pakistan’s entertainment sector.

One user wrote, “She gave a politically correct answer, but fans wanted a firmer stance.” Another countered, “She’s absolutely right—we should focus on the Pakistani drama industry, which is among the biggest in Asia.”