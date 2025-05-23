Anmol Baloch opens about her call centre job before joining showbiz

Published On: Fri, 23 May 2025 03:08:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Anmol Baloch has revealed that before stepping in the limelight, she worked at a call centre.

Anmol shared that she earned a modest salary of Rs16,000 per month during that time. Reflecting on her early struggles, she said, “I had no idea where life was taking me. It was a time of struggle, but I never let go of my dreams.”

Before gaining fame for her performances on screen, Anmol worked tirelessly in the call centre sector. Though her start was far from glamorous, it laid the foundation for her future in showbiz. She described the transition to acting as anything but smooth, yet her persistence paid off.

Known not just for her acting but also for her grounded personality, Anmol remains open about her personal life. She emphasises the importance of living simply and authentically, often steering away from the glitz of the entertainment world.

When asked if she would consider a book or film about her life, Anmol was quick to dismiss the idea: “I am happy with who I am and the life I live. There’s no need for a film about me.”

Within the industry, Anmol maintains close friendships with several top stars, including Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan.

She also looked back fondly on her popular on-screen pairing with Ali Raza in the drama Iqtadar, which resonated strongly with fans. One of the show's lines — “Would you like some tea? Shall I make tea for you?” — went viral, with fans jokingly suggesting Anmol adopt the phrase as her nickname.

More recently, Anmol made waves on social media with her Barbie-pink saree look, which quickly went viral. Using the moment to engage with her followers, she urged caution about online misinformation.

On the topic of relationships, Anmol offered thoughtful advice, encouraging people to heal from emotional wounds before entering new partnerships. She stressed that unresolved pain can lead to confusion and hurt in relationships.

Anmol Baloch’s honesty, resilience, and standout performances continue to earn her admiration and affection from fans across the country.