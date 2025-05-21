Jawad Ahmad says society's acceptance of profanity is dangerous

Entertainment Entertainment Jawad Ahmad says society's acceptance of profanity is dangerous

Jawad Ahmad says society's acceptance of profanity is dangerous

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 18:52:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - Singer-turned-politician Jawad Ahmad expressed his concerns about the widespread acceptance of vulgarity and profanity in society.

Reflecting on his upbringing, he shared, "In the household I grew up in, using curse words was unthinkable, on both my mother’s and father’s sides."

Jawad noted that his parents, both educators, instilled a sense of respect in him, and he never heard anyone in their families use foul language.

The ‘Hamain Tum Se Payar Hai’ singer then clarified what he considered a curse word: language used with hateful intent, falsely labeling someone. "You know the person isn’t what you’re calling them, yet you insult them, like comparing them to an animal."

He further explained that curse words include vulgar references to someone’s body, misogynistic slurs against mothers or sisters, or hateful attacks on someone’s caste, clan, appearance, or profession. "This kind of talk is meaningless. It’s not about physical traits but targets a person’s character," Jawad said.



